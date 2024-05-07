Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.04. 4,918,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

