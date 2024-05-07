Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Wingstop comprises about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING traded up $7.29 on Monday, reaching $395.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,395. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $400.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.49 and its 200 day moving average is $289.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

