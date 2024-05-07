Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 72,795 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,795 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.29% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE MOD traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 874,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

