Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 17,940 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,940 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Varonis Systems worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 969,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 783,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $5,757,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.59. 2,098,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

