Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

