Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $69,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

