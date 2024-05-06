CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.33 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 4,292,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,662,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

