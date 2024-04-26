Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.



