Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.64.

GKOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.54. 207,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $110.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $137,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

