Qtum Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00005382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $389.08 million and approximately $42.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.44 or 0.05592427 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00053580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,166,750 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.