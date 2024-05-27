Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

