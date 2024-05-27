Hermez Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,382.11 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00006327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $158.02 million and approximately $14,382.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,755.21 or 0.99371486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.29882917 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,292.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

