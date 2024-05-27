Quantitative Strategies Inc. Increases Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

ILCB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $73.16. 11,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

