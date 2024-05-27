Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $267.20 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00053580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,428,486 coins and its circulating supply is 865,024,809 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.