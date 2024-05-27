Ndwm LLC Makes New $18.31 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,306,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 17.6% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ndwm LLC owned 0.78% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

