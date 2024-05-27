Ndwm LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ndwm LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 119,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,996. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

