Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 519,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,407. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Leidos by 292.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

