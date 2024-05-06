KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $237,595.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,974.28 or 1.00037018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012738 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00426223 USD and is down -16.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $237,927.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

