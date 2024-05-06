Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.960-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$723.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.8 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.190 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Workiva stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. Workiva has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

