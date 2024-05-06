Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $245.57 million and $43.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

