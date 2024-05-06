McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.30. 2,478,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,579. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.76.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

