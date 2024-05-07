1,627 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

