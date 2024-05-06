Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Up 0.3%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $76.29. Approximately 1,046,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,559,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

