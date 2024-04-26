National Bankshares Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.89.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

