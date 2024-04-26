Stratis (STRAX) Tops One Day Volume of $245,708.50

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $245,708.50 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.57 or 0.04920021 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00054779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

