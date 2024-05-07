Grindr (GRND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a positive return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grindr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GRND traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,822. Grindr has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRND. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRND

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.