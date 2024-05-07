LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 224,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,826. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.