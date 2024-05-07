Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 1,381,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,689. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,848,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $247,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,848,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,218 shares of company stock worth $3,930,520. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

