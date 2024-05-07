Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 48,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

