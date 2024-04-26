Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$261.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$237.20.

IFC traded up C$3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$224.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,888. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$223.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$211.46.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

