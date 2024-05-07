Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMCR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

