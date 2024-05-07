Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $96.17

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

