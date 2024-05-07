Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CROX opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.