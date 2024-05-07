Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Given New $252.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $273.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day moving average of $229.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

