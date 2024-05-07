HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

