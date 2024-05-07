DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $38.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

