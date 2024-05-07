National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $65.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

