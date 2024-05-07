Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $215.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.88.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.