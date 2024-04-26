Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.01. 219,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.54. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. Research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

