BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$53.25 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.15.

BCE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$43.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0296638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.74%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

