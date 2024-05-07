Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$41.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Raymond James raised their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aritzia

Aritzia Trading Up 6.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.18. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$41.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.