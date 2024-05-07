Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

