Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

CS opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.89. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

