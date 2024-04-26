Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.81.

TSE CHP.UN traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$13.00. 146,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.44. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.78.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

