GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.89.

