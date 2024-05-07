Amdocs (DOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

