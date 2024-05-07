Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

