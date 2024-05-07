Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) target price on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.22) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 996.80 ($12.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,015.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,036.17. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

