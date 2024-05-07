Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

TRN opened at GBX 320.80 ($4.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,416.00 and a beta of 1.56. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 342.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.68.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

