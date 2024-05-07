Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.52) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 314.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.74. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 231.50 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.03). The stock has a market cap of £745.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,912.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

